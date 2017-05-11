Staff at Burnham garden centre strip down for World Naked Gardening Day

Staff at a garden centre in Burnham stripped down to their garden furniture for World Naked Gardening Day on Sunday.

Employees at Davies Brothers Nursery in Chalk Pit Lane have taken part in the event for the last three years and staff at the centre said it unsurprisingly seems to be getting more popular each year.

Managing director Mark Russell said: “Naked Gardening Day is our favourite day of the gardening calendar. It started off as bit of a joke and we didn’t expect such a huge response.

“Customers have even suggested we produce a calendar but I think we’ll wait for the weather to warm up before we take any more photos.”