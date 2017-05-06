Burnham Grammar pupils take on football teams from New Zealand

Football teams from New Zealand lined up against the first and second teams at Burnham Grammar School.

The school, in Hogfair Lane, welcomed the two teams from Rutherford College in Auckland, New Zealand, as part of a European tour.

The Kiwis then left the UK as they went on to visit some of the more famous footballing cities Europe has to offer, including Barcelona and Madrid.

PE teacher Alex Lawson said: “We were lucky enough to enjoy their company for an afternoon of football competing against our senior football teams.

“The first team game was very well contested and Rutherford College ran out 5-3 winners, with some top quality finishing on display from both teams.

"The second team game finished 5-1 to Burnham Grammar, which despite the scoreline, was a good contest between the two schools.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to Rutherford College for spending time with us on their tour, and we hope to see them again in one of our upcoming sports tours in the future.”

The game took place on Tuesday, April 18.