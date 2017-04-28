Bucks local elections draw near

Local election coverage may have been largely overshadowed by the snap general election but there are hundreds of candidates looking to contest the 49 seats across Bucks.

A total of 219 candidates are to stand in this year's County Council elections taking place on Thursday, May 4.

There are 17 seats in Aylesbury Vale, 16 in Wycombe, nine in Chiltern and seven in South Bucks.

Those elected will not only represent their local communities, but also make decisions about millions of pounds of public services right across Buckinghamshire, including support for vulnerable children, adults and older people, education, roads and transport, libraries and waste disposal.

The last local elections took place in 2013 and resulted in a huge Conservative majority, with the party winning 36 seats and taking 41 per cent of the vote – although overall turnout was just over 30 per cent.

UKIP came second with six seats, followed by the Lib Dems with five, and Labour with one.

Candidates put forward by the Greens and the Trade Unions and Socialists Against Cuts failed to win a seat, registering less than three per cent of all votes cast between them.

In Farnham and Burnham Beeches, Susan Ann Fagan (UKIP), Lesley Carol Linton (Lib Dem) and Janey Violet Sjorgen (Lab) will challenge Lin Hazell (Con) who is standing again.

In the Wooburns, Bourne End and Hedsor, the current deputy leader of the Conservatives, Mike Appleyard, will face a fight for his seat with Wendy Byrne (Lab), John Willoughby Feltrim Fagan (UKIP), Geoff Howard (Independent), and Mark Jolliffe (Lib Dem).

Richard Scott (Con) will not be standing again in Marlow, so George William Alderman (Lab), Alex Collingwood (Con), Paddy Gallaugher (UKIP) and Mark Andrew Skoyles (Lib Dem) will contest his seat on the council.

Elsewhere, in Flackwell Heath, Little Marlow and Marlow South East, Paul Michael Anthony Burden (Lib Dem), John Albert Gooding (UKIP), and Helen Elizabeth Ingram (Lab) will challenge David Martyn Watson (Con).

On polling day voting stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

To find your nearest polling station visit http://www.southbucks.gov.uk/findyourpollingstation and enter your house, street name or postcode and click on the button marked ’Search’.