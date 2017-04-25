Burnham chocolate shop's giant eggs raises cash for dementia support group

A chocolate shop in the High Street has raised hundreds of pounds for a dementia support group.

May’s Chocolate Shop raffled a giant 3kg chocolate egg and raised £385 in the process which will go to the group that operates out of The Well@Lent Rise.

Shop owner Igan Hayati said: “A lot of the people who came to buy raffle tickets said they knew someone who had this disease so it was close to their hearts.”

The competition had been running since Mother’s Day and Igan expressed his thanks to those who bought a ticket.

The winner was Adelaide Gardiner who is a regular customer in the shop.

“Adelaide comes in the shop a lot, there couldn’t have been a more deserving winner,” he added.

The Well@Lent Rise, is a Christian charity, providing a welcoming place for local people to connect with others.

