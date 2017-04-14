Shoppers urged to keep using Burnham High Street despite roadworks

The chairman of Burnham Business Association (BBA) is urging residents to get out and shop despite the ongoing road works that have plagued the High Street in recent weeks.

Work began on Monday, March 27 and has resulted in the closure of some parts of the High Street to repair the brickwork and damaged drains, and to install dropped kerbs for the disabled.

Jo Sommer, of Fort Solicitors and chairman of the BBA said: “The planned refurbishment was eagerly awaited. Though road traffic has stopped and shopkeepers have felt the drop in trade.

“Nevertheless, in the British Bulldog spirit, businesses have dressed their windows for Easter and spring, not to be defeated by the temporary inconvenience.

“Our message to the world is ‘business as usual’ so come to Burnham.”

Last of the works is due to be finished on Tuesday, May 9.