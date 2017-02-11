Holocaust survivor delivers a powerful lesson to Burnham pupils

Year nine pupils from The E-Act Burnham Park Academy heard testimony from Holocaust survivor, Uri Winterstein, as part of a visit organised by the HolocaustEducational Trust (HET) on Friday.

His testimony was followed by a question and answer session that offered students the chance to better understand the nature of the Holocaust and to explore its lessons in more depth.

The visit is part of the HET’s extensive all year round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

Headteacher James Hughes said: “It’s a privilege for us to welcome Uri Winterstein to our school and his testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced.

“We are grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for co-ordinating the visit and we hope that by hearing Uri’s testimony, it will encourage our students to learn from the lessons of the Holocaust and make a positive difference in their own lives.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the HET added: “The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students from across the UK, from all communities about the Holocaust and there can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor.

“Uri’s story is one of tremendous courage during horrific circumstances and by hearing his testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where prejudice and racism can ultimately lead.

“At the trust, we impart the history of the Holocaust to young people, to ensure that we honour the memory of those whose lives were lost and take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”