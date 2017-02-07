Bucks County Council plans rise in council tax bills

Council tax rises of about five per cent are due to be given the go-ahead in Buckinghamshire.

Buckinghamshire County Council’s cabinet met yesterday morning (Monday), where it agreed to support a 1.99 per cent increase to its standard council tax precept, on top of a three per cent levy to pay for social care.

This would leave a Band D household facing an annual bill of £1,218.08 before additional precepts for district and parish councils and the emergency services are added on.

The council says the hikes are needed to plug the gaps left by the winding down of the government’s Revenue Support Grant.

Just five years ago this stood at £81.9m per year and was worth more than a quarter of the council’s spending.

From the next financial year it will be down to just £8m and in 2018/19 will be withdrawn completely.

The spending plans are expected to be approved by full council on Thursday, February 16.