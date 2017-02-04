Double marathon challenge for Burnham runner raising cash for Pancreatic Cancer UK

A double marathon challenge has been set by a 47-year-old woman from Burnham to raise money for cancer research.

Abi Ross, from Willow Wood Close, plans to run the London and Paris marathons in April to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after losing her father, Dr Mark Luty, to the disease on December 7 last year.

He was diagnosed only five weeks before.

“I was just so shocked at how quick it all happened,” she said. “It was quite scary really.

“The sad thing about this type of cancer is

that there is no screening process, and the survival rate is still the same as it was 30 years ago – which is around five per cent.”

In Berkshire alone close to 100 people in Berkshire are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer annually, resulting in around 85 deaths.

Abi, a member of Burnham Joggers Running Club, added: “I’m running about 30 miles a week in preparation.

“I’ll have run about 800-900 miles in total between November and April.

“I’ve run the London Marathon before but with the Paris one first I’m just hoping I can get all the way around both. And in doing so raise more awareness around this particular type of cancer.”

Abi is also organising a Charity Gala Ball on April 1 at Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor, which is open to members of the public, with the money raised also going to the charity.

The ball will feature entertainment throughout including a roulette table, and guests will sit down to a three-course dinner.

Leeann Wilmer, head of events at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We are delighted Abi Ross is

continuing to support us and we would like to wish her the very best of luck with her black tie ball.

“The funds raised will help us to take on this tough disease, which around 9,400 people are diagnosed with every year in the UK.

“The funds raised by Abi will help us offer vital support to patients and families, invest in crucial research to help us see the breakthroughs we urgently need, and be a voice for everyone affected by the disease.”

Tickets for the ball are £45.

Visit Abi’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Abigail-Ross1.