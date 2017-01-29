New members co-opted onto Burnham Parish Council

The parish council agreed to co-opt two new councillors at a meeting of full council on Monday.

Barry Malki will represent Burnham Beeches ward and Jean McGiffin will represent Burnham Lent Rise.

Barry is a community investment manager for Thames Valley Housing Association.

Outside of this role he runs a small consultancy firm working with small and medium sized charities looking at ways to diversify their business.

Barry said: “I’ve been living in the area for about five years now, I’m often helping others in work and thought I should start doing that more where I live.

“I’m really interested in seeing the area improve.”

Jean worked in the National Health Service for over 30 years where she says she enjoyed a varied working life mostly at Wexham Park Hospital.

She says she is passionate about the environment and conscious of the legacy we will leave for those following in our footsteps.

She added: “I think it’s important to maintain good relationships between residents and the council.

“I retired around a year ago now and I feel I could really help improve services in Burnham.”