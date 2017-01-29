Thieves steal donation tin from clinic

Thieves stole money and a donation tin from a clinic on Friday, January 20, that was set to go towards providing care and building schools and homes for people in Haiti.

Staff at Burnham Chiropractic and Physiotherapy Clinic, in Lincoln Hatch Lane, have been fundraising to send two of their chiropractors on a chiropractic mission to the country.

But a break-in at the clinic overnight on Friday saw the cash, thought to be about £150, taken.

Dr Emily Kim, chiropractor, said: “I closed up on Friday at around 8pm.

“By the time I got into work again on Saturday morning my assistant had text to say someone had broken in.”

Emily and colleague Dr Tarryn van der Spuy, who is joining her on the trip, have been making and selling handmade greetings cards to go towards their fundraising target of £3,000.

The thieves had broken the lock on a ground floor window to force their way in and left several rooms in a mess, and attempted to rip a TV from the wall.

Emily added: “We chose Haiti after seeing the damage Hurricane Matthew did in October last year.

“I was really looking forward to the trip.

“We had been raising money since the end of December but now we’ve basically lost everything we had raised since then.”

The charity, Mission Life International, runs a chiropractic centre that provides free care and advice to people in the country.

Staff from the clinic will join a group of 50 chiropractors from around the world supporting the charities efforts where they have built an orphanage for the children who have lost their families.

The charity also has plans to build a 'Village of Hope' to provide shelter, food, jobs and educational facilities.

The money raised was to cover the cost of travel, accommodation, food and supporting the charity.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “The burglary happened between about 8.15pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

“The offenders entered via the rear of the building, stole cash and then left the scene.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101.

To donate to the clinic, visit https://www.gofundme.com/health-in-haiti or call in to buy a card.