Firefighters free baby trapped in house

Reporter:

James Hockaday

Firefighters were called to Almond Road in Burnham this afternoon after a 16-month-old baby became trapped in a house.

A crew from Slough fire station was called at about 4pm after the baby's mother left to put something in a bin and the door closed behind her.

The mother could not find her keys and the door was locked.

Firefighters used a secret method to open the door without causing any damage and freed the baby within 15 minutes.

