Free hugs given out in Burnham High Street for National Hugging Day

Hundreds of free hugs were given out at May's Chocolate House on Saturday to mark National Hugging Day.

Staff from the chocolate shop in the High Street braced the cold weather to hug hundreds of people.

Igan Hayati, owner of May's Chocolate Shop, said it was a way to boost morale in the town.

He said: "People have been venting a lot on social media recently, people are frustrated about anti-social behaviour and parking.

"People have really been wonderful, we've given out a lot of hugs."

Igan said he had heard about National Hugging Day, but wanted to do something in the store to mark the occasion.

The hugging began at 10.30am and stopped around midday and even dogs were included.

Igan said: "It's cold but everybody has been amazing."

National Hugging Day is an internationally celebrated day that embraces hugging.