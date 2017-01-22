R&B and pop duo deliver important message at Burnham school

R&B and pop duo Misunderstood sang, danced and back flipped their way through an important message at a school in Burnham.

The duo, made up of Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere, are BRIT School of Performing Arts graduates and have been making music together since they were teenagers.

They were recently contacted by Prime, an agency that works with councils to book artists to deliver important messages in schools.

Students at E-Act Burnham Park Academy, in Opendale Road, were treated to a welcome surprise addition to their normal timetable on Wednesday, January 11, with an hour-long presentation from the duo which involved plenty of audience participation.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestants delivered a message about British values, cyber bullying and staying safe online.

Maegan Cottone, creative mentor, said: “The students were going absolutely crazy.

“The lads have been releasing music since they were 16, but it’s important to them to also deliver a positive message with that.

“They are really all about celebrating diversity and standing up for the misfits.”

Idris Bowden, history teacher and head of year 11 said: “The part on British values was great.

“It’s still learning, but in a way that represents the values of the school.

On Friday, January 13 the school also opened a new Youth Cafe that will act as a space where students have the opportunity to relax after a hard week’s learning.

The cafe is equipped with Xbox computers and staff are encouraged to join students to build stronger relationships.

Idris said: “We want to create environments where learning can take place in lots of different ways.”

It was funded in part by the Burnham Foundation and will be run by The Well @ Lent Rise, a Christian charity.

A local celebrity was supposed to open the cafe but they didn’t turn up.

“The real celebrities are the students themselves anyway,” Idris added.