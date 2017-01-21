Burnham tennis and bowls clubs at risk of closure

A meeting of the Recreation and Amenities Committee on Wednesday revealed Burnham’s tennis and bowls clubs may be at risk of closure.

Burnham Parish Council owns some of the land at the Stomping Ground on Stomp Road, and leases the remainder from the district council. For several years the land has been sublet to the tennis association and bowls clubs.

Both subleases are up for renewal in August and negotiations began with both clubs just before Christmas.

Bowls club men’s captain, Robert Green expressed his disappointment the leases wouldn’t be renewed straight away.

He said: “We’re concerned the council is putting commerciality over community. We’ve been part of the community for nearly 95 years and the hut is used by other charities and community groups, plus functions and private events.”

Peter Downs, tennis club chairman said: “We’ve got about 150 members who would lose a place to play.

“Maybe the council can generate more rent but they don’t pay anything towards maintaining the facilities anyway.”

Parish clerk, Sheridan Edward said: “I presented the draft heads of terms to the Policy and Resources Committee meeting on Monday and they felt that before agreeing any renewal, the council should assess the financial position of both clubs and explore different options for the land, including bringing the management in-house or leasing on a commercial basis.”