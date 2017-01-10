Tue, 10
Wed, 11
Thu, 12
SECTION INDEX

Thieves steal cigarettes and cash from Burnham shop

Reporter:

Stephen Delahunty

comments 0

Thieves stole cigarettes and cash in a break-in at The Tuck Shop in Burnham last week.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to the High Street newsagents at about 7.15am on Monday, January 4 following reports of a burglary.

Two thieves had gone into the shop and stolen cigarettes and an amount of cash from the till.

A 35-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Slough, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been bailed until February 2.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved