Thieves steal cigarettes and cash from Burnham shop

Thieves stole cigarettes and cash in a break-in at The Tuck Shop in Burnham last week.
Thames Valley Police officers were called to the High Street newsagents at about 7.15am on Monday, January 4 following reports of a burglary.
Two thieves had gone into the shop and stolen cigarettes and an amount of cash from the till.
A 35-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Slough, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
They have been bailed until February 2.
