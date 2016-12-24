Revamp of Burnham Park completed

A project to revamp Burnham Park has been completed.

The revamp was funded by Tesco's Bags of Help grant scheme.

The £12,000 given was used by Burnham Parish Council to resurface the path around the park and set up an exercise route with 100m markers around it.

The council has installed an information board by the park's community orchard using a grant from environmental group the Chiltern Society's grant scheme.

Parish clerk Sheridan Edward said: “Our work on improving the parks and playgrounds around Burnham has just begun and there are lots of exciting projects in the pipeline, such as

outdoor table tennis, as well as refreshing all our playgrounds and MUGAs.

"We are very grateful to all the help we’ve received from Tesco, the Chiltern Society, and all our other supporters to help make these projects a success."