Elsie's Journey passes through Oakley Green on 1,000-mile wagon trip

The parents of a little girl who died at one month old made their way through the borough as part of a 1,000-mile fund-raising trip in a horse-drawn wagon.

Phill and Emily Gregson set off from Lancashire a month ago and are travelling to the south of France.

In November their baby Elsie died from mitochondrial disease and they want to raise £10,000 for the Liverpool Women’s Hospital and two services which provided support and counselling after Elsie passed away.

The couple have been asking for places to stay throughout their journey.

On Thursday, August 10 they made their way through the Royal Borough, stopping at Clevelands Stud Farm for a night in their wagon.

The farm in Oakley Green is owned by David Luff, whose daughter had seen about the trip on social media.

“People have been very, very kind” said Phill.

“We wanted to do something that was different and eye catching.”

Visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/displaySomeoneSpecialPage.action?pageUrl=elsiesjourney to donate money.