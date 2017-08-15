Plans for Bray water treatment plant expansion go on show

A multi-million pound expansion would mean 68 million litres of water could be treated each day at Bray Keleher Water Treatment Plant.

The plant, in Monkey Island Lane, put plans for the £20 million project on show on Thursday, August 10.

It hopes to submit plans to the Royal Borough in September and, if approved, work will start in January.

All work would be within the 3,000 square metre site which South East Water already owns.

It would include building another two concrete tanks used in the clarification process and sludge tanks.

It will increase the size of the existing plant by about half and mean the maximum amount of water would increase from 45 to 68 million litres a day.

Project manager Brian Steventon said: “The idea is we would be able to push water out a bit further.”

Once water is treated it goes to a reservoir in Swinley Forest near Bracknell and water from Bray goes as far as Basingstoke.

Work on the plans started about two years and preparations for submission included getting pre-application advice from the borough.

Brian said ‘the main sticking point’ was planning for the site compound.

There will be temporary site accommodation for workers and equipment to the east of the plant.

The work is expected to take two years to complete and involves cutting down 50-60 trees at the back of the site.

“When we’ve done the work there will be replanting,” said Brian.

“The main things is the front side from Monkey Island Lane remains untouched so you won’t be able to see it from the road.”

Construction work would take place from 8am-6pm Monday to Friday.

Brian added: “There will be some construction traffic but it is hard to predict how much.

“We have decided to make sure all the construction traffic will turn left onto Windsor Road when they come out.”

To give feedback on the proposal, email communications@southeastwater.co.uk