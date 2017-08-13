Maidenhead Target Shooting Club responds to objection over Holyport move

A shooting club has hit back at objections to its proposed relocation.

Maidenhead Target Shooting Club, currently based at Braywick Park, hopes to move to land at Stroud Farm, Holyport.

On Monday, July 31, Bray Parish Council voted to recommend the plans for refusal.

Since then public consultation has closed but the club has made a plea on its website for supporters to write to councillors and the area’s MPs.

It states: “Some of the concerns raised by neighbours are listed below and sadly some of the residents are ill informed and making assumptions and we need you to write your support.”

At the parish council meeting, the application was presented by Cllr Barbara Bou-Sreih.

On the website the club claims she said ‘upwards of 70 cars’ would be on site at any one time.

In the statement it says ‘the facts are being misrepresented’.

Speaking this week, Cllr Bou-Sreih said: “The most important thing is that the access [Gays Lane] is a bridleway.

“There is no way that a horse rider and a car can fit down there.”