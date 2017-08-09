Wed, 09
Have your say on plans to expand Bray water treatment plant

Tara O'Connor

Before plans are submitted to the Royal Borough, residents will have the chance to preview the proposed expansion of a water treatment plant.

Anyone is invited to visit the Bray Keleher Water Treatment Works in Monkey Island Lane tomorrow (Thursday) to take a look at the plans.

The site can currently treat 45 million litres of drinking water a day but could expand to treat 68 million for customers across Berkshire, Surrey and Hampshire.

The project team will be on hand to answer any questions between 3.30-6.30pm.

For more information visit www.southeastwater.co.uk/braykeleher

