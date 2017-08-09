Have your say on plans to expand Bray water treatment plant

Before plans are submitted to the Royal Borough, residents will have the chance to preview the proposed expansion of a water treatment plant.

Anyone is invited to visit the Bray Keleher Water Treatment Works in Monkey Island Lane tomorrow (Thursday) to take a look at the plans.

The site can currently treat 45 million litres of drinking water a day but could expand to treat 68 million for customers across Berkshire, Surrey and Hampshire.

The project team will be on hand to answer any questions between 3.30-6.30pm.

For more information visit www.southeastwater.co.uk/braykeleher