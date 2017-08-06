Father takes on endurance challenge for Forest Bridge School

12:00PM, Sunday 06 August 2017
A father is taking on a 12-mile endurance challenge to raise money for an autistic school in Bray he describes as a ‘godsend’.
Khurram Naqvi lives in Beverley Gardens with his wife Afshin and their eight-year-old son, Azlan.
Azlan attends Forest Bridge School in Chiltern Road, a school for children and young people with autism.
Khurram will be tackling Tough Mudder later this month for the charity Friends of Forest Bridge School.
The 38-year-old said: “The school always needs funding to help meet the needs of the children, being the father of an autistic child I really appreciate that.
“The school has been a godsend and really helped us. It’s helped bring so much value into our lives.”
Khurram said he hoped to raise £1,000 and was very grateful for the support he had received from family and friends so far.
To donate visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Khurram.
