Father takes on endurance challenge for Forest Bridge School

A father is taking on a 12-mile endurance challenge to raise money for an autistic school in Bray he describes as a ‘godsend’.

Khurram Naqvi lives in Beverley Gardens with his wife Afshin and their eight-year-old son, Azlan.

Azlan attends Forest Bridge School in Chiltern Road, a school for children and young people with autism.

Khurram will be tackling Tough Mudder later this month for the charity Friends of Forest Bridge School.

The 38-year-old said: “The school always needs funding to help meet the needs of the children, being the father of an autistic child I really appreciate that.

“The school has been a godsend and really helped us. It’s helped bring so much value into our lives.”

Khurram said he hoped to raise £1,000 and was very grateful for the support he had received from family and friends so far.

To donate visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Khurram.

