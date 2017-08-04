Objections raised to Maidenhead Target Shooting Club move to Holyport

A shooting club’s bid to relocate to Holyport has been met with objection from some residents and Bray Parish Council.

Objectors and supporters of Maidenhead Target Shooting Club’s efforts to move gathered at Braywood Memorial Hall on Monday.

The parish council debated an application to change the use of land at Stroud Farm, west of Gays Lane.

The club, which was founded in 1906, is currently based at Braywick Park.

It has been told by the Royal Borough its lease will end in September so Forest Bridge School could build a new school on the site.

Simon Hamilton from Holyport spoke on behalf of the club and invited residents and parish councillors to visit the current Braywick site.

“When we found out that we were going to be moving we went into overdrive trying to find something that fits all the things we need,” he said.

“We are going to die if we can’t find a range.”

Simon told the meeting that although the club has about 130 members on a regular basis they get up to 10 people using the facilities three times a week. He also made clear that all the rifles used are quiet due to silencers, telling the meeting that many of their neighbours at Braywick do not know they are based there.

“We are not as big as you think, we would invite you to come and have a look rather than rely on hearsay,” he added.

The application has already received more than 90 comments objecting to the plans, which include the creation of a car park, clubhouse and toilets.

Cllr Barbara Bou-Sreih who presented the plans raised concerns about a neighbouring bridleway and nearby dog kennels being affected by the sound of guns.

She told the other councillors she believes horse riders, including those from the nearby Windsor Horse Rangers, would be negatively affected by the club.

Councillors voted to recommend the application for refusal. The final decision will be made by the Royal Borough.