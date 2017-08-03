Rubbish dumped at Bray Lake due to be cleared this week

Piles of rubbish dumped next to Bray Lake are due to be cleared up this week at a cost of at least £10,000.

The rubbish was left after travellers moved onto the site more than a month ago, leaving on July 4.

The land in Windsor Road is owned by Summerleaze which will have to foot the bill, expected to be more than £10,000.

Summerleaze owner Peter Prior said the company has been collecting evidence from the waste for clues about where it came from.

He said: “If you contract someone to remove waste you are obliged to ask the provider to show their waste licence.

“It is really important for people to know that if they do accept a cheap price without fully checking the papers they might get a heavy fine.

“Then the waste can go to the proper places and it won’t be dumped in fields like at Bray Lake.”