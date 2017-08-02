Plans go on show for 150 homes at Lodge Farm in Holyport

A greenbelt field has been suggested as a ‘better alternative site’ by a developer who wishes to build 150 houses on it.

Lodge Farm, bordered by Ascot Road on one side, is being considered as a site for development by Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited.

A public consultation was held at Holyport War Memorial Hall on Thursday, so residents could have their say on the proposals.

Speaking at the consultation, Liz Alexander, planning consultant for Bell Cornwell, which represents the developers said: “We’re presenting it as an alternative to some of the sites the council has put in the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

“We feel there are considerable concerns with some of the sites including being in the flood plain.

“We’re not convinced they would be the best choice, and our site doesn’t have these technical issues.”

She said the site had been put forward in the council’s ‘call for sites’ for the BLP, but it was not selected in the plan.

The BLP is a planning blueprint which will run retrospectively from 2013 to 2032 and unites development policy for a range of areas, including housing, retail, employment and leisure.

Sites earmarked for development in the Bray parish include Tectonic Place in Holyport, land between Windsor Road and Bray Lake, and land west of Monkey Island Land.

Consultation boards at the event stated 150 homes were proposed for the site, 70 per cent would remain 'green' and 50 per cent would be gifted for the community.

It also said there would be a new junction from Holyport Road and a ‘network of footpaths’ would be created around the site, along with new play facilities.

On a leaflet which was handed out at the event, it says: “The principle of building on greenbelt is now established within the local plan. If houses are to be built on the greenbelt then surely it must be where there is going to be some wider benefits to the local community and in a sustainable location.”

Speaking at the event, Holyport resident Andrew Lomax said he was not convinced by the proposals.

He said: “We are in favour of providing houses for people who need them. There clearly is a need for houses, the question is, is this the right site.

“They should not be building on greenbelt sites.

“There are only two ways to get out of the village, if this was to go ahead I believe there would be considerable congestion on the roads.

“They say this could be an alternative community centre for the village, I think the village has a perfectly good centre.

“I believe this site has been rejected and I believe it should be rejected again.”

A website has been set up so residents can submit their comments and it is expected an outline application will be made for proposals later this year.

Visit www.lodgefarmholyport.co.uk for details.