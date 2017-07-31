Bray vicarage hosts afternoon of jazz

Afternoon jazz set against a picturesque backdrop raised money for music activities in Bray yesterday (Sunday).

It was held at the St Michael’s Church vicarage, on the bank of the River Thames, with a record attendance of over 100 people.

The Music at Bray group, which is affiliated with the church, in Vicarage Drive, hosted the Davies Quartet in the shadow of the adjacent St Michael’s.

“It is about people having an enjoyable afternoon, raising money to help Music at Bray with its activities,” said one of the organisers, Jim Tucker, 69, the deputy church warden.

Tea and cakes were on hand for visitors as they took in the quartet, who played New Orleans-style jazz, and were aided by six volunteers.