Paddleboarders take to Bray Lake for road trip event

Paddling and plastic were the watchwords at Bray Lake as more than 200 people took to the water on Saturday.

They turned out for the Red Paddle Co's Ultimate Stand Up Paddle Road Trip, which aims to get more people involved with the sport and pitched up in Monkey Island Lane.

George Shillito, the group's brand communication manager, said the purpose of the free event was to 'bring paddleboarding to as many people as possible'.

"It is a sport that nearly everyone can do," he added.

It was also boosted by the visit of Lizzie Carr, who became the first woman to solo paddle across the channel in May.

While getting involved with the paddleboarding, she also embarked on a 'Plastic Patrol', as part of an initiative to clean up Britain's waterways.

"It feels so relaxing," the paddle boarder of three years said.

"I just fell in love with it."

Visit redpaddleco.com/uk for more on paddling and www.plasticpatrol.co.uk for more on the initiative Lizzie is involved with.