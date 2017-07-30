Pub hosts evening of young talent from Montgomery Holloway Music Trust

Young musicians had their first taste of performing solo on Thursday, July 20.

An evening of music was provided by young people from the Montgomery Holloway Music Trust at The Bridge House pub.

They took part in the 21st annual summer school, which ended on Saturday, July 22, with a performance at Norden Farm.

The pub performance was a warm up and the first time many of the students will have taken to the stage alone. Ray Tapken from the trust said: “All the youngsters we had this year were members of choirs and local school groups so many are used to performing on stage but not as solo performers.

“It was a try out to get used to performing in public and they all did remarkably well. The pub was absolutely packed.”

The pub’s owner Jamie Sears said the terrace was packed with people ‘applauding’ the students.