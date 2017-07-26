Sir Michael Parkinson XI takes on Australian side in exhibition match

An exhibition game saw a talented team from Down Under beat Sir Michael Parkinson’s team at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club on Wednesday, July 19.

Sir Michael Parkinson’s XI, captained by ex-England bowler Andy Caddick, were beaten by The Crusaders, an Australian touring side, by 143 runs in the 50-over exhibition game.

Sir Michael said: “It is a privilege and honour to host these gifted cricketers from Down Under.

“I’d like to win a few more games against them but I’m not sure the full England team is available in July.

“They are a wonderful youth development organisation. They play the game hard but fair and the work that the likes of its director Swan Richards and managers Ian Scholfield and Peter Marshall do consistently produces well-rounded individuals who understand the spirit of the game and uphold its integrity.

“We look forward to welcoming them back in 2019.”