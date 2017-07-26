Holyport Lodge improves to receive 'good' CQC report

Inspectors found positive changes had been made at a care home since it was told it required improvement.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Holyport Lodge over two days from May 31.

The Bupa-run home in Ascot Road provides care for younger and older adults with sensory impairments or physical disabilities and people with dementia.

It was last inspected in April 2016 and deemed to require improvement.

Improvements required related to people’s consent, staff training, people’s nutrition and hydration.

This year’s report states these actions have been completed but further improvements are needed.

The report published on Thursday, July 13 gives the care home an overall good rating, but the ‘is this service safe’ category was deemed to require improvement.

“Although we found further improvements were needed, the service had made positive changes and was sustaining positive improvement,” said the report.

Inspectors found that staff provide ‘compassionate care’ and people and relatives can participate in care planning.

Recommendations included making improvements in staff deployment and medicines management.