Sports day marks end of term for new pre-school

A new pre-school raced into the summer holidays with an end of term sports day on Thursday, July 20.

Little Me Pre School opened in January and is based at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club.

The 26 two and three-year-olds celebrated the end of term with a teddy bear's picnic and sports day.

The children took part in egg and spoon, sack and scooter races.

Their efforts were rewarded with cake afterwards.

Children who are now going on to school were also given awards in a mini graduation ceremony.

Pre-school founder Victoria Egarr said: "The first couple of terms have gone really, really well, I was surprised how many children we have got.

"It was a great end to the term, they all enjoyed the day.

"We are very outdoor focused because at the cricket club they've got a wooded area to play as well as all the grass."