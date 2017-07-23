Young cricketers take part in successful All Stars programme

Nearly 50 children got involved with cricket through a new programme.

A group of 47 five to eight-year-olds attended sessions at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club (MBCC) as part of an initiative launched by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

All Stars Cricket aims to be a fun first step into the sport.

The eight-week course finished on Friday, July 7 but was so successful the club is extending the programme by offering coaching for the age group in the summer holidays.

Head of the club’s colts section, Tom Allen, said: “All Stars has been a great nationwide hit and take-up at MBCC has been fantastic.

“The kids have been brilliant and it is great to see so many youngsters trying cricket, many for the first time, enjoying themselves and getting better each week.”

For more information email Tom at mbcc-colts@mandbcc.co.uk