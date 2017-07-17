Holyport gardens opened up for air ambulance fundraiser

Flowers and plants of all shapes and sizes were on display at Holyport Open Gardens on Sunday.

The event raises money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) and is held every other year.

Bray parish councillor Peter Janikoun, who was selling tickets for the event in Stompits Road, said there was a good turn out and it looked on track to top last time's £1,000 total.

He also said most people came from 'much further' afield than Holyport.

Ann Shaw, 78, opened up her garden to visitors, she has lived in Holyport for 50 years.

"It's a nice to talk to people, I like to be able to tell them about plants and help them."

Her garden was also where the Holyport WI were offering up tea and cake and volunteers from TVAA were selling merchandise.

There were six gardens on show as well as specially planted wild flowers at Stroud Farm and Holyport allotments.

Volunteers Dawn Owen and David Barker were manning the stall.

TVAA runs a range of open gardens events in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire and in the past has raised more than £50,000 for the charity.

Dawn said: "I think it is such a success because people just love the air ambulance, quite a lot of people we see have had family who were saved by them."