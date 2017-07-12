Britain in Bloom judges impressed with community involvement in Bray entry

The judges came to town yesterday (Tuesday) to see the hard work of villagers in this year's Britain in Bloom competition.

Pete Thompson and Victoria Newton dodged downpours when they were shown through the village by the Bray in Bloom committee.

The team is hoping to keep the crown after winning gold in last year’s regional competition.

Their success means the village is also taking part in the national competition which will be judged next month.

Residents lent a hand to get the village in shape before the judging.

On Sunday morning 18 people were out washing, scrubbing and sweeping the village.

A final tidy up on Monday evening saw 20 people take part in a litter pick.

Among them were Jonny Lake, executive chef at the Fat Duck, with his five year old daughter Orla.

After taking a look around the village's displays on Tuesday, the judges seemed impressed with what they had seen.

"We are not only interested in flowers but community involvement is very important," said Pete.

Both judges noticed how much the community had been involved in the village's entry.

Victoria said: "I have been overwhelmed with the amount of community involvement, from residents and local businesses and other organisations like the scouts and the pre school.

"Then it is all kept together by the colour theme idea."

This year's colours are colours are red, green, white and pink.

The judges still need to visit other villages and towns across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire before the winners are announced in September.