Maidenhead Target Shooting Club submits plans for Holyport move

Maidenhead Target Shooting Club has submitted a planning application to relocate to land at Stroud Farm in Holyport.

The club, which was founded in 1906, is looking to relocate from Braywick Park and has submitted an application to the council to change the use of land and create a car park, clubhouse, toilets, shooting stands and fencing.

In October, the Advertiser reported the club was told by the Royal Borough its lease would be ending in January so Forest Bridge School could build a new school.

The lease was then extended until September by the council so the club could search for a new home.

The application states the site is situated off Gays Lane, to the south-east of Holyport and is within the greenbelt.

On the design and access statement, it states: “The club has undertaken a wide ranging and intensive search for alternative premises around Maidenhead ever since it became apparent that they would need to move.

“Despite looking at an extensive range of sites they have found all of the alternative locations to be either unsuitable or unobtainable.”

The club has about 130 members, made up of competitive shooters and leisure shooters, and was originally set up in answer to the rallying call of Lord Roberts Kandahar in an effort to improve the nation’s shooting skills after the Boer War.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and type in 17/02018/FULL to view the application.

A decision is expected to be made by Saturday, August 19.