Sat, 08
25 °C
Sun, 09
25 °C
Mon, 10
22 °C
SECTION INDEX

Henna hands and international food part of Braywick Court School's Eid celebrations

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

0

Families got together to celebrate Eid on Friday afternoon.

Children at Braywick Court School marked the Muslim festival to recognise the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Headteacher Gemma Donnelly said the school tries to celebrate a range of religious festivals.

“We had a lot of input and support from our families,” she said. “Some parents came in to do mehndi (henna designs) and brought in international food for everyone to share.

“It was brilliant, the families and children really enjoyed it.”

Before the event, pupils voted for a charity to donate money to.

By bringing in donations on the day £60 was raised for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which has a rescue centre in Old Windsor.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved