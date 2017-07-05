Girls take part in cricket festival at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club

Youngsters were given a taste of cricket at the first Quick Girls Cricket Festival.

It was hosted by the Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club (MBCC) with 120 girls from six primary schools taking part.

It was arranged to give girls some match experience and confidence in playing the sport.

The success of the first event means it will become a regular fixture in the calendar.

Tameena Hussain, who runs the club’s girls section, said: “I spoke to a lot of girls afterwards and they were buzzing.

“A lot of them felt more confident and that is the key reason we want to get more girls involved.”

On the day a team from Courthouse narrowly beat Furze Platt in the final with both teams now going on to represent the town at the Berkshire School Games on Thursday, July 13.

The festival was organised between Berkshire Cricket and the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sports Partnership and took place on June 20.

Girls’ cricket at MBC takes place on Mondays from 6.15-8pm for girls from seven years old.

Email tameenahussain@gmail.com