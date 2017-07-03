Piles of rubbish left after travellers move on to Bray Lake site

A landowner has said it will cost thousands of pounds to clear up mess believed to have been dumped by travellers in Bray Lake.

A group of travellers moved onto the site in Bray Lake, which is owned by Summerleaze, on Saturday, June 24.

Summerleaze owner Peter Prior said: “The travellers obtained entry illegally on the previous Saturday. I went and talked to them and said they had no legal right to be there.

“They assured me they would not be dumping anything and they would be gone by Wednesday.

“They have dumped a lot of rubbish.”

Some of the travellers moved on at the weekend but, as of this morning, some remained at the site.

Mr Prior said he was powerless to do anything until he obtains a court order, which is expected to be granted on Wednesday.

He said it will cost thousands for the rubbish to be disposed of and the legal action.

A picture of the rubbish was taken by a dog walker and posted on several groups on Facebook today.

Simon Frost, director of Bray Lake Watersports, which is opposite the rubbish, said the firm is monitoring the lake to make sure it has not been compromised.

Watch drone footage of the travellers, shot by James Camplin, below.