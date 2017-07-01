Former pupils and teachers celebrate 160 years of Braywood First School

Former pupils and teachers got together to celebrate 160 years of Braywood First School.

Braywood was built in 1857 by Jean Van De Weyer, the Belgian minister to the English Court, and his wife Elizabeth. They built a grand house, church and small school on their Braywood estate.

To celebrate, a black and white ball raised money for the school in Oakley Green Road.

Headteacher Susan Calvert said: “We celebrated 160 years of Braywood in style with a grand marquee, delicious food and wonderful company. We raised enough money to purchase an engraved children’s lectern to leave for posterity.”

As well as a three-course meal, a jazz band kept the crowds dancing all night.

Governor Michael Wadley said: “I can confirm my wife and I had the best time ever on Saturday.

“Well done to the school for organising such a tiptop event.”