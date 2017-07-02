Safety on the agenda at school council conference

Safety was the theme for the first school council conference held at Holyport Primary School.

The school in Stroud Farm Road welcomed school councils from three other schools for the morning meeting on Friday, June 23.

Children from Burchetts Green, Datchet St Mary’s and St Luke’s all took part.

The meeting was chaired by the Royal Borough Mayor and Mayoress Cllr John and Margaret Lenton.

Children had the chance to ask questions about how the council works before moving on to their chosen topic of safety.

Headteacher Amanda Featherstone said: “There was a great sharing of initiatives, so the children were learning from each other.”

After the meeting teacher Ginny Sharpe, who is in charge of Holyport Primary’s school council, took the children through scenarios.

They worked in mixed school teams to come up with the best solutions for situations including a dog coming into the playground.

Amanda added: “The school councils will go back and talk to their classes about it now.”