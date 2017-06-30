Holyport's Belgian Arms reopens under new management

A new look Belgian Arms reopened on Sunday.

The pub in Holyport Street has been taken over by Dave Thompson. He wants to make it a go-to place for all in the area.

As well as having a revamped design, Dave, 34, hopes to make the pub a destination for people during the day.

It will be open seven days a week from 11am and will offer coffee, snacks and plug sockets for people needing a space to work in the week.

The pub reopened on Sunday with a party.

“It’s been really, really good, people coming in and saying they like it,” said Dave.

“The beer and things sell themselves but we are trying to get more people in for coffees and we are going to have a really good quality kids play area.”

Dave grew up near Glasgow before his job as a chef took him around the world, including to Switzerland and Dubai.

He was the head chef at the Winning Post pub in Winkfield for the past five years and while working there decided to start studying.

“I got my head into business books and cook books and tried to take a step out and start studying,” he said.

He says living and working in nearby Winkfield means he understands what the area’s clientele is after.