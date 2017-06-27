Woman who 'fell off her horse at speed' a Fifield Polo Club taken to hospital

An air ambulance was called to Fifield Polo Club after a woman ‘fell off her horse at speed’.
The 38-year-old woman sustained a serious arm injury and less serious back injury.
South Central Ambulance Service was called to the club in Oakley Green Road at 11.24am on Wednesday.
An air ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended.
After initial treatment at the scene she was taken by road to Wexham Park Hospital.
