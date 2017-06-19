Holyport College rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

A free school has said it is ‘delighted’ to be rated 'outstanding' following its first full Ofsted inspection.

Holyport College, which opened in 2014, confirmed the rating today following an inspection in May.

The Eton College-sponsored day and boarding school, based in Ascot Road, received ‘outstanding’ in all categories, including effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and the outcomes for pupils.

Walter Boyle, headteacher at the school, said: “The founders of the college had a vision of an inclusive and happy school where all children would thrive, academically and socially.

“That is what Holyport College is all about and it is extremely pleasing that inspectors have recognised all the hard work that has gone into making us the very unique school that we are.”

The report found that all leaders and staff were committed to improving pupils’ life chances and the curriculum encouraged ‘academic excellence’.

It said: “Pupils are extremely well prepared for life in modern Britain. They are encouraged to develop as confident, articulate young people with an enthusiasm for learning and life. However, guidance on careers could be improved.

“The school is a harmonious community where all groups coexist and cooperate together particularly well. Pupils are thoughtful, respectful and friendly. They are exceptionally proud to be a part of this new school.”

It also found that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities make 'excellent progress' because they are well supported.

The report also praised the headteacher and deputy headteachers, governors and teachers.

Earlier this month, Cllr Simon Dudley, leader of the Royal Borough and one of the school's founders and governors, said the school hopes to expand soon.

The Ofsted report is expected to be published in full tomorrow.