Braywood First School submits plans for new dining room

A proposal has been made for a school extension to help avoid disruption at lunchtime.

The application from Braywood First School is for a single storey extension to create a new dining room and larger classroom.

At the moment the year one classroom at the school in Oakley Green Road doubles up as a dining room.

The application states the 140-pupil school is not intending to increase pupils or staff.

It adds: “Since the existing and proposed numbers will remain the same, there will be no access, safety or travel issues created.”

The extension would be a ‘modular building’ meaning it is a portable building that is not be brick built and could be installed quickly.

This design uses an off site manufacturer which reduces construction traffic on the site, and minimises site construction waste.

The school’s headteacher Susan Calvert reiterated the extension would not mean expanding the number of pupils.

She said: “The school will not be growing in numbers, I know that is a concern for our neighbours.”

If approved, she says a separate dining room would improve the education of the school’s year ones.

“At the moment we have to put the tables up and back, it disrupts their education because of the noise,” said Susan.

“We’re often still cleaning up when they come back, the year one teacher is excited about the plans.”

The plans were submitted by Architectural Verve Ltd on behalf of the school.

Public consultation on the application is open until June 29. It can be found by searching 17/01387/FULL on the borough’s planning portal.