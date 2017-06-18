Bray prepares to compete in Britain in Bloom competition

Preparations for the Bray’s entry to Britain in Bloom are gearing up.

The Bray in Bloom committee is calling on residents to lend a hand this summer to get the displays in shape.

After winning gold in last year’s regional competition the village has been invited to enter the national competition.

General tidying up including clearing a bed at the back of the village hall will be done at a Dig Together Day on Sunday, from 10am.

Julie Graham from the committee said: “It is coming along nicely, the High Street’s been planted and villagers have taken on board the colour scheme.”

This year’s colours are red, green, white and pink.

A plant sale last month raised £240 which will go towards plants for the competition. The regional round will be judged on July 11 with national judging on August 1.