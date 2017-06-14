Braywood First School holds election to choose mini headteacher for takeover day

Election fever spread to Braywood First School on Friday.

The whole school went to the polls to vote for which year four pupil would take over from the headteacher for a day.

Interested in the role were 13 children who were tasked with writing a manifesto. The 13 were whittled down to four by teachers and on Friday they delivered their statements to the whole school in assembly.

It was a landslide victory for nine-year-old Harry King who will take over from headteacher Susan Calvert for a day.

She said Harry presented well to the other children.

“We try and do an election every time the country has an election,” said Susan. “It gives them the feeling of British values, about what democracy means and that you can’t always get your own way.

“There was a real buzz round the school, they were allowed to discuss it with the people that sat next to them.”

On August 14, day the whole school will be run by year four. They will be in charge of what lessons are on offer and what is covered in them.