More volunteers needed for Bray and Holyport scout group

A call for volunteers has been made by a scout leader who is having to take on a range of roles.

Judy Humphries, 60, of Moor End, Holyport, is the group leader at Bray and Holyport, a group that has vacancies for a secretary, chairman and cub leader.

Judy, who works full-time in the NHS, said: “I’ve hit my 60th birthday now and we are really looking for some new blood. What we really need is a chairman.

“It does not need to be anybody with a child in scouts, it could be anybody who is interested in helping the community.

“My heart is in it and I don’t just want to stop but tend to be running around with keys which is way out of my remit.”

Her sons are also involved in the group with Adam, 21, soon to become a scout leader and Jake, 17, a young leader with the bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Judy added volunteers do not have to be from the Holyport and Bray area. To find out more email her on Judy_bhgsl@hotmail.co.uk or call 07811588907.