In pictures: Holyport Fair 2017

Thousands of people flocked to the annual Holyport Village Fair on Saturday for a day of fun.

The 71st fair, in Holyport Green, had plenty of attractions to keep families entertained including food stands, fairground games stalls, a dog show and a display of classic cars.

The winner of this year's dog show was an elderly rescue golden retriever.

Fair organiser Maz Coppinger told the Express: "We had a very busy fair.

"There must have been 2,000 people here.

"We had beautiful weather, we were so lucky because the forecast was a bit iffy."

The day also included a Miss Holyport and Mini Miss Holyport contest and performances from youngsters including pupils from Braywick Court School, who performed Spanish dancing and singing.

The fair included competitions between Holyport's various pubs including a beer race and a tug-of-war, which was won by the George on the Green.

Money raised will go to Holyport Memorial Hall, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Alzheimer's Society Maidenhead.

Maz estimates £14,000 was raised but a final amount has not been counted.