In pictures: Braywood First children take on sponsored run

The half-term break started with a sponsored run for children from Braywood First School.

On Friday, May 26, pupils from all years descended on the Turnball Cricket Ground, home to Braywood Cricket Club, for the event.

It is two fields down from the school in Oakley Green Road.

Children had to run a mile around the field with the older pupils setting off first.

Once they had finished their mile they gave the younger ones a helping hand to complete their run.

It is the first time the PTA-run event has taken place and children collected sponsorship from family and friends which will go towards the school.

PTA chairwoman Corrina Jelleyman, whose children Lucy, five, and Lewis, eight, took part, said an outdoor sponsored activity is something the group would like to organise again.

“The idea was to get an active sponsored event but the school is quite restricted on outdoor space so it was great to use the cricket club,” she said

“All the children did a minimum of a mile and it was a success, everybody enjoyed it.”

The children were cheered on by family and friends on the day and afterwards received medals and certificates for their hard work.

After the run, coaches from Braywood Cricket Club came along to give pupils a taster of the sport followed by a barbecue in the sunshine.

With sponsorship money due to come in next week, Corrina is hoping the event will raise more than £1,000 for the school.