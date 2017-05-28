Gardeners enjoy Bray in Bloom plant sale

Last-minute buys to complete summer gardens were snapped up at the annual Bray Village Plant Sale.

About 60 people came through the doors on Sunday, May 21, to pick up bargains in aid of the village’s regional Britain in Bloom entry.

It took place at Bray Village Hall and stuck to this year’s entry theme of ruby red, green, white and pink.

On the day, tea and coffee was provided by the Bray Guides.

Bray in Bloom committee member Julie Graham said: “It is always a very good community event, it was very successful.

“Usually we raise about £200 and the money goes towards Bray in Bloom.”

Soon the committee will be asking for volunteers to lend a hand in the lead up to the competition.

For more details about the competition visit www.brayparishcouncil.gov.uk and click on Bray in Bloom.