Carpet shop steps in to help yoga group after social media plea

A community group has thanked a new carpet shop for furnishing the Holyport Scout HQ.

The new headquarters in Moneyrow Green, which opened in September, is used by scout groups and community groups.

Tara Crist, who runs Holyport Tuesday Yoga Group, put a request on social media for some additional flooring at the hut.

She said: “Within minutes Jordan (Guyett) who has recently set up shop in the old post office in Holyport jumped in and offered a very large off cut and within 12 hours it was laid.

“Holyport Tuesday Yoga Group want to say a great big thank you to Jordan of Concept Flooring.

“This large and light filled space is enjoyed by many but due to shifting concrete only temporary flooring is permitted.

“A generous offer as a newcomer to the village and it is much appreciated by the Holyport residents to lay their yoga mat upon.”